Restaurant closed since 2015 is only N.J. spot on Daily Meal's best of 2017 ballot

Call us provincial, but we do make a fuss when a New Jersey restaurant makes a showing on national best dining rankings, even if we take those lists with a grain of salt. We may need an entire salt shaker for the Daily Meal's upcoming 2017 rankings of the 101 best restaurants in America: In a survey the website sent out Monday to food critics and restaurant writers across America, it only included one New Jersey restaurant among the hundreds nominated.

