Rape suspect pleads guilty to child porn charges

12 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Michael Janeski, awaiting trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years Rape suspect pleads guilty to child porn charges Michael Janeski, awaiting trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2leLUel A New Jersey man facing charges that he raped a 14-year-old York girl has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's office in Harrisburg has reported.

