Rape suspect pleads guilty to child porn charges

Michael Janeski, awaiting trial for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, faces a sentence of 15 to 30 years

A New Jersey man facing charges that he raped a 14-year-old York girl has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of producing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's office in Harrisburg has reported.

