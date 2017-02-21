Rabbis decry racism's influence on youth incarceration rates
Concerned that upward of 90 percent of the youthful offenders behind bars in New Jersey are black and Latino, some rabbis are vowing to educate the Jewish community about what they perceive as a major injustice. "It is our responsibility to be a voice for the voiceless, stand up for the downtrodden, and to be our brothers' and sisters' keepers," said Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El in South Orange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC