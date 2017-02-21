Rabbis decry racism's influence on youth incarceration rates

Concerned that upward of 90 percent of the youthful offenders behind bars in New Jersey are black and Latino, some rabbis are vowing to educate the Jewish community about what they perceive as a major injustice. "It is our responsibility to be a voice for the voiceless, stand up for the downtrodden, and to be our brothers' and sisters' keepers," said Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El in South Orange.

