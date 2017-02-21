Preece Scores Blewett Memorial 76 victory at New Smyrna
He added the John Blewett III Memorial 76 to trophy case Thursday night as racing resumed in the 51st World Series of Asphalt Racing. The Berlin, Connecticut, driver held off Matt Hirschman in the closing laps of the extra-distance event on the high-banked half-mile to continue his quest for a third straight World Series crown.
