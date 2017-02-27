Pension fury: N.J. cops, firefighters...

Pension fury: N.J. cops, firefighters just rose up against Christie

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Furious after watching pension investment fees triple over the last three years even as their funds lost value, police and firefighter union leaders are seeking to wrest control of their underfunded pensions from the state. As Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final budget address, state Senate President Sweeney on Monday introduced a bill that would transfer management of the Police and Firefighters Retirement System to a newly expanded board of trustees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan '17 Donna enlish 992
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC