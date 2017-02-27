Pension fury: N.J. cops, firefighters just rose up against Christie

TRENTON -- Furious after watching pension investment fees triple over the last three years even as their funds lost value, police and firefighter union leaders are seeking to wrest control of their underfunded pensions from the state. As Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final budget address, state Senate President Sweeney on Monday introduced a bill that would transfer management of the Police and Firefighters Retirement System to a newly expanded board of trustees.

