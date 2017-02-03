Party support, populist scorn follow Murphy's contributions
A top Democratic candidate for New Jersey governor helped cement his status through hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to local parties, earning key establishment support along the way. Since early 2015, Democratic candidate Phil Murphy contributed to most of the state's county Democratic parties, as well as the Democratic State Committee, totaling about $250,000, according to Election Law Enforcement Commission records analyzed by The Associated Press.
