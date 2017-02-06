Osprey population on the rise
The annual report on New Jersey's osprey population shows the number of active nests in 2016 topped 500 for the first time in decades as the population of the endangered "fish hawk" rebounds. Nesting primarily on the Atlantic coast and along the Delaware Bay, the large birds are also known to nest in the northwestern part of the state near inland lakes and along the Delaware River.
