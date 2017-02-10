Oldest American, Adele Dunlap, dies at age 114
In this July 19, 2016, file photo, 113-year-old Adele Dunlap, left, talks with Susan Dempster, right, the activities director at the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a medical center near Flemington, N.J. Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, N.J. FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Adele Dunlap poses for a photo on her 114th birthday, in the lobby of the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown, N.J. Dunlap, a 114-year-old New Jersey woman who was believed to be the oldest person in the U.S., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at a medical center near Flemington, N.J. Dunlap was born Dec. 12, 1902, in Newark, N.J. FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Adele Dunlap, center, holds a maraca on her 114th birthday as she looks towards Kim Bocko, an ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|16 hr
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC