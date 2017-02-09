North Jersey reels from Thursday morning storm
North Jersey reels from Thursday morning storm The worst is over, meteorologists say Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kTFB2d It appears that the snowstorm that dumped heavy, wet snow across North Jersey Thursday morning has ended sooner than expected. Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon that the storm is "winding down," and pulling away from northern New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC