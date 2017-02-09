North Jersey reels from Thursday morn...

North Jersey reels from Thursday morning storm

11 hrs ago

North Jersey reels from Thursday morning storm The worst is over, meteorologists say Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2kTFB2d It appears that the snowstorm that dumped heavy, wet snow across North Jersey Thursday morning has ended sooner than expected. Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon that the storm is "winding down," and pulling away from northern New Jersey.

