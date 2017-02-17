NJ property tax appeals down more than half in 3 years
Property tax appeals in New Jersey fell for the fourth straight year in 2016 to their lowest level since 2008, an indication people were less stressed about the value of their homes and, by extension, the condition of the overall economy. However, the number of appeals , 49,286, remained higher than it had been in any of the dozen years leading up to the financial crisis of 2008.
