NJ Gubernatorial Hopeful Proposes Cou...

NJ Gubernatorial Hopeful Proposes Council to Aid Immigrants

10 hrs ago Read more: The New York Observer

One of the candidates in New Jersey's gubernatorial race announced his plan to establish an immigration council in the state to assist legal immigrants whose immigration status could be threatened by new federal policies under President Donald Trump.

