Sturdy Savings Bank's Commercial Lending Division leads all banks located in Atlantic and Cape May counties when it comes to the number of loans approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration's 7 Advantage loan program, according to a recent report issued by the SBA New Jersey District Office. For fiscal year ending September 2016, Sturdy Savings Bank ranked as the sixth largest SBA lender out of 117 statewide lenders with a total of 46 small business loans for $21 million from the period of Oct. 1, 2015 through Sept.

