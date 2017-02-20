New Jersey

Most in state GOP delegation buck pressure to hold town halls In echo of Tea Party rise, activists fired up by Trump election want face-offs with representatives Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lmk9AJ Jayme Harvey isn't proud of it, but she admits she was "lazy" and routinely voted for Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen because he had a familiar name and she thought the 12-term Republican shared her support for abortion rights and gun control. A 56-year-old architect from Morris Township, Harvey considers herself a Democrat-leaning independent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.