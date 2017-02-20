New Jersey

New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Most in state GOP delegation buck pressure to hold town halls In echo of Tea Party rise, activists fired up by Trump election want face-offs with representatives Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lmk9AJ Jayme Harvey isn't proud of it, but she admits she was "lazy" and routinely voted for Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen because he had a familiar name and she thought the 12-term Republican shared her support for abortion rights and gun control. A 56-year-old architect from Morris Township, Harvey considers herself a Democrat-leaning independent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC