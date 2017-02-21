New Jersey Youth Corps celebrates first graduating class

The inaugural class of the New Jersey Youth Corps at Project Self-Sufficiency may not have followed the most traditional of paths to get to this point, but as they tossed their graduation caps in the air Thursday night, a limitless number of new roads opened up before them. Program graduate Cortney Pruden, of Hopatcong, addressed her teachers, mentors, and peers at the graduation ceremony.

