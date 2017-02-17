New Jersey murder suspect arrested in Springfield
A man wanted for murder in New Jersey was arrested by U.S. Marshals, state troopers, and local police at an apartment in Springfield Friday morning. U.S. Marshals spokesperson Dave Milne told 22News that 18 year-old Keyshaun Wiggins was found to be living in an apartment at 43 Bowdoin Street with his girlfriend and several small children.
