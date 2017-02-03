New Jersey Mayors Use Their Own Executive Orders to Fight Back Against Trump
Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop sat front-and-center in his municipality's city council chamber as he signed an executive order re-affirming the city's sanctuary city status on Friday. Fulop's move comes one week after an executive order signed by President Donald Trump declared that cities that do not prosecute illegal immigrants under federal immigration law must begin to do so or risk losing federal funds.
