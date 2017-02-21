New Jersey CWAers Fight to Protect Healthcare

CWA members and health care advocates are standing up for the Affordable Care Act by taking the fight to save health care to the district offices of Republican Members of Congress across New Jersey. Every Wednesday, CWA, along with partner organizations in the NJ for Health Care coalition, are gathering outside the district offices of New Jersey's five Republican Congressmen to generate grassroots pressure on them to oppose the repeal of the ACA without replacement.

