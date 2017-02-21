New Jersey CWAers Fight to Protect Healthcare
CWA members and health care advocates are standing up for the Affordable Care Act by taking the fight to save health care to the district offices of Republican Members of Congress across New Jersey. Every Wednesday, CWA, along with partner organizations in the NJ for Health Care coalition, are gathering outside the district offices of New Jersey's five Republican Congressmen to generate grassroots pressure on them to oppose the repeal of the ACA without replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Communications Workers of America.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC