New Jersey American Water to temporarily change treatment process

Next week, as part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company's Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Surface Water Treatment plants. These plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in the following counties: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.