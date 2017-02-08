New Jersey American Water to temporarily change treatment process
Next week, as part of an annual maintenance program for its water distribution system, New Jersey American Water will temporarily change the water treatment process from a chloramine residual to free chlorine residual at the company's Raritan-Millstone and Canal Road Surface Water Treatment plants. These plants serve New Jersey American Water customers in the following counties: Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Tue
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC