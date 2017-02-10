New congressman opening office in Was...

New congressman opening office in Washington

14 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Josh Gottheimer is going to have two Washington offices -- one in D.C., and the other in the Warren County borough of the same name. The congressman -- the first Democrat to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District in decades -- is scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon in Washington , the borough that is, to officially open a constituent service center in the municipal building, 100 Belvidere Ave. The office will be staffed once a week by staff and sometimes Gottheimer himself to address residents' needs and concerns.

