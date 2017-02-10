N.J.'s data dump could be an antidote for fake news | Editorial

Need to know the property taxes in the town where you're looking to buy? How about when the next local zoning board meeting is scheduled, or how your local hospital stacks up against the competition? Your search is about to get easier, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Chris Christie consolidating information and statistics kept by the state government into one easily accessed web site. The New Jersey Open Data Initiative, which enjoyed overwhelming backing in both houses, creates a single data site representing all state agencies, including authorities, boards and commissions, NJSpotlight reports .

