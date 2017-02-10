N.J.'s data dump could be an antidote for fake news | Editorial
Need to know the property taxes in the town where you're looking to buy? How about when the next local zoning board meeting is scheduled, or how your local hospital stacks up against the competition? Your search is about to get easier, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Chris Christie consolidating information and statistics kept by the state government into one easily accessed web site. The New Jersey Open Data Initiative, which enjoyed overwhelming backing in both houses, creates a single data site representing all state agencies, including authorities, boards and commissions, NJSpotlight reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Fri
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC