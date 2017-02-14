N.J. election agency could soon fill ...

N.J. election agency could soon fill key posts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Courier News

N.J. election agency could soon fill key posts Christie, Democrats agree to reactivate election watchdog agency, which has been unable to meet, punish campaign violations Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2lMSw3B Senate President Stephen Sweeney and Gov. Chris Christie have come to an agreement over filling vacancies on the state Election Law Enforcement Commission. Gov. Chris Christie and Democratic senators have struck a deal to reactivate New Jersey's election watchdog agency, which has been toothless for nearly a year, unable to hold meetings or punish candidates who violate campaign-finance restrictions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Tue Phartaliban 134
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,876,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC