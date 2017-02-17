N.J. bail system just went through ma...

N.J. bail system just went through massive change on who stays locked up. Is it working?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

TRENTON -- Since the start of the new year, thousands of New Jerseyans charged with crimes have passed through courthouse metal detectors and into the new reality prosecutors, judges and defense attorneys had been bracing for since 2014, when the Garden State started to move away from a cash bail system. The stakes set by the massive overhaul are high -- for defendants, victims of crime and for advocates of criminal justice reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) Jan 28 Donna enlish 992
Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15) Jan 27 Tristan Laine 7
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC