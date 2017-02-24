MVC Facilities Will Be Closed in Reco...

MVC Facilities Will Be Closed in Recognition of Presidents' Holidays

18 hrs ago

New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that only state centralized vehicle inspections stations will be closed on Mon., Feb. 13, 2017 in recognition of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. All other MVC facilities, including agencies, suspension and restoration centers and driver testing sites, will be open on Feb. 13, during regular business hours.

