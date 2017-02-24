MVC Facilities Will Be Closed in Recognition of Presidents' Holidays
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that only state centralized vehicle inspections stations will be closed on Mon., Feb. 13, 2017 in recognition of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. All other MVC facilities, including agencies, suspension and restoration centers and driver testing sites, will be open on Feb. 13, during regular business hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Fri
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC