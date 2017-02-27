Modern Day Fable the Gravedigger's Lu...

Modern Day Fable the Gravedigger's Lullaby Premieres Tonight at Tact

TACT presents the World Premiere of The Gravedigger's Lullaby, a play that arrives on the Mainstage by way of the company's 2015 newTACTics New Play Festival where it was workshopped and developed. The Gravedigger's Lullaby begins performances at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row tonight, February 28th, and open on Sunday March 12th for a strictly limited run through Saturday April 1st.

