Modern Day Fable the Gravedigger's Lullaby Premieres Tonight at Tact
TACT presents the World Premiere of The Gravedigger's Lullaby, a play that arrives on the Mainstage by way of the company's 2015 newTACTics New Play Festival where it was workshopped and developed. The Gravedigger's Lullaby begins performances at The Beckett Theatre at Theatre Row tonight, February 28th, and open on Sunday March 12th for a strictly limited run through Saturday April 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay to play with Trump and Norcross
|Feb 21
|Make a deal
|1
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 17
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan '17
|Donna enlish
|992
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC