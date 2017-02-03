Mild weather expected Sunday and Mond...

Mild weather expected Sunday and Monday ahead of storm

Sunday will be mild but breezy, with temperatures about 10 degrees warmer than Saturday, but a storm is on the way this week. The day is expected to be cloudy but with only a slight chance for showers in northern New Jersey, the National Weather Service said.

