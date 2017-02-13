McCormick supports legislation to mak...

McCormick supports legislation to make marijuana legal

Read more: Clarks Hometown News Patriot

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Lisa McCormick said she supports legislation being crafted by Sen. Nicholas Scutari that would make marijuana legal for recreational use in New Jersey. "No American should be jailed for smoking marijuana," said McCormick.

