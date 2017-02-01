Luxury realty firm now in Hudson; New head at Art House | Business Notes
Sam Hessami, M.D., FACOG, center, medical director of the Palisades Women's Group, stands with his colleagues, from left, Melissa Vasquez, medical assistant; Michele Pinto, coordinator; Zankhana Patel, MD; Jigna Patel, MD; Kerri Comer, office manager; and Lili Maradiaga, coordinator, marking the opening of the group's new office in Hoboken. Christie's International Real Estate, a network of luxury brokerages and the real estate arm of Christie's fine art auction house, announced that its Special Properties arm will expand to Hudson County.
