Louis Walsh's brother survives New Jersey helicopter crash
Brother of X Factor judge Louis Walsh cheats death when helicopter he is flying crashes into a garage in New Jersey The brother of X Factor judge Louis Walsh has cheated death after the helicopter he was flying crashed into a garage in New Jersey. Irishman Joe Walsh was flying with a passenger when the chopper came down near the Chatham Village Apartments, about three miles south of Morristown Airport.
