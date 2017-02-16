Learn of New Jersey's owls at the botanical garden
Photo courtesy of Myke Malzone The Great Horned Owl is one of the New Jersey natives you'll meet in a free program about the Owls of New Jersey at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden NJBG invites you to learn more about the Owls of New Jersey at the New Jersey State Botanical Garden on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m. Don Torino of the Bergen County Audubon Society will offer an indoor photo presentation on these fascinating and important raptors, touching on the many different species that inhabit our region. There will be no live specimens.
