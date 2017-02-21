Kushner took more strict approach on ethics than Trump, report says
TRENTON -- Though President Donald Trump has faced criticism by some for not separating himself more from his sprawling business empire as he assumed the Oval Office, his New Jersey-bred son-in-law, Jared Kushner , took great steps to avoid possible ethical problems as he took a job in the White House, according to a report by MSNBC. That included steps for Kushner, a Livington native who now serves as a senior adviser in Trump's administration, to break away from his real estate and publishing companies -- both of which have strong ties to New Jersey.
