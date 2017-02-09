Kellyanne Conway's touting Ivanka Trump product line draws call for ethics probe
WASHINGTON -- The leaders of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on Thursday sought an investigation into whether White House counselor Kellyanne Conway 's promotion of Ivanka Trump's products ran afoul of federal ethics rules. In a letter to the Office of Government Ethics , Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz and ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings of Maryland said Conway's comments on cable television "clearly violate the ethical principles for federal employees and are unacceptable."
