Judge agrees to postponement in Bridgegate scandal sentencing
NEWARK --The sentencing of two former Christie administration officials charged in the Bridgegate political scandal has been postponed until next month. Attorneys for Bill Baroni, the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Bridget Anne Kelly, who served as a deputy chief of staff to Gov. Chris Christie, sought to have the sentencing delayed because they said they needed more time to review pre-sentencing reports in the case.
