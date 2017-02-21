Jersey City Takes Center Stage at Sch...

Jersey City Takes Center Stage at School Funding Hearing

Advocates of changing New Jersey's school funding formula often cite the booming Hudson County municipality of Jersey City as a school district they feel receives outsized state funding due to old school funding policies that do not take into account the economic growth of the past few years. However, according to Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, such arguments only take into account the affluent waterfront section of the city and ignore primarily minority portions of the Jersey City that are significantly less well off.

