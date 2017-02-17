Jamie Fox Has Died at 62

Jamie Fox, former chief of staff to Jim McGreevey, has died at 62. In a career that spanned not just decades of politics but also both parties, Fox also worked for Democrats Frank Lautenberg and Jon Corzine and also served as Transportation Commissioner in the cabinet of Chris Christie, our Republican governor. Fox, a perennial on PolitickerNJ's PowerList and No 1 in 2003, served at the Port Authority, and ran Obama's Florida campaign as a Senior Advisor and started Fox-Shuffler, the powerhouse lobbying firm that he founded with his close friend and fellow McGreevey graduate, Eric Shuffler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.