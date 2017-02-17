Is your ZIP code a major environmental risk? Check this NJ map
More than half a million single family homes and condos in New Jersey are sitting in high-risk ZIP codes, meaning at least one environmental factor is at hazardous levels, according to new research. The report released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, an online property database, analyzed 8,642 ZIP codes across the United States, including 348 in New Jersey that have sufficient housing trend data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC