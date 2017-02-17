Is your ZIP code a major environmenta...

Is your ZIP code a major environmental risk? Check this NJ map

Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

More than half a million single family homes and condos in New Jersey are sitting in high-risk ZIP codes, meaning at least one environmental factor is at hazardous levels, according to new research. The report released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, an online property database, analyzed 8,642 ZIP codes across the United States, including 348 in New Jersey that have sufficient housing trend data.

