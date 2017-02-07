Is NJ bail reform working, or just giving criminal suspects a free pass?

Bail reform laws that took effect at the beginning of this year in New Jersey were designed to allow low-risk defendants who can't afford bail to be released from jail , while holding potentially dangerous defendants behind bars until their trial regardless of their ability to afford bail. State prosecutors and public defenders say the program is off to a good start, but critics dispute that, claiming the new system allows some criminals to get out of jail for free - sometimes hours after they're arrested for a crime - which can compromise public safety.

