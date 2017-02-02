Indicted senator 3 times as popular than Christie, according to poll

New Jersey Gov. Christopher Christie is still looking for the bottom as Garden State voters disapprove 78 - 17 percent, including 53 - 39 percent among Republicans, of the job he is doing, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. This compares to a 77 - 19 percent disapproval in a December 6 survey, the lowest approval rating for any governor in any state in more than 20 years of surveys by the independent Quinnipiac University Poll.

