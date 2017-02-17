How N.J. can make college more aff ordable for our own students | Opinion

Each year, 31,000 of New Jersey's graduating high school seniors -- more than half of our college-bound seniors -- pack their bags and head to college out of state, many never to return. As part of this "brain drain," they take with them not only the $250,000 we taxpayers have invested in their K-12 educations, but also their unrealized potential for our state's economy -- as economic engines, employers and employees, and as taxpayers.

