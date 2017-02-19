Hoops For Hope Fundraiser Nets $2,600 For Brain Cancer Research
The girls basketball teams of Verona and Cedar Grove high schools came together on Friday night for a game that produced a big win-for brain cancer research. The Hoops for Hope fundraiser was initiated last year by a Cedar Grove player, Elyse Fearon, in honor of her father Bill who was fighting brain cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Verona NJ.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Fri
|Ladycranky7
|135
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC