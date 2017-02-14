Honored young farmer learns from old-timers
Photo by Daniel Freel/New Jersey Herald - Tor Andersen, of Andersen Farms, pictured here on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 with one of his daughters Elin, 4, and wife Nicole at Andersen Farm's soon-to-be farmer's market on Route 15 in Sparta, was recently named New Jersey's Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year and has just returned as a finalist for the national award in South Carolina Always one to get his hands dirty and toil in the soil, Andersen went on to become a first-generation farmer, starting his career selling tomatoes in a modest greenhouse and going on to own Andersen Farms, an operation that uses more than 400 acres of land, including two markets and a garden center in Sussex County.
