Homicides in N.J. drop 4 percent despite peaks in some counties
Homicides in New Jersey declined by roughly four percent in 2016 over the prior year, according to an NJ Advance Media survey of county prosecutor's offices. New Jersey county prosecutors reported 361 homicides last year compared to 375 in 2015 , the NJ Advance Media tally showed.
