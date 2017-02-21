He's new to government: Chris Christie defends Reince Priebus...
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dismissed reports that White House Chief of Staff Reince Preibus reached out to the FBI and other intelligence officials for help in pushing back on claims of Russian involvement in the U.S. election by saying he and other Trump staffers are new to governing. Appearing on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper - with host Tapper noting the White House refused to send a spokesperson - the former Trump adviser said the contact between Priebus and various intelligence officials was being blown out of proportion by Democrats who are "overreaching."
