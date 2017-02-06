Here are 14 romantic N.J. restaurants that still have Valentine's Day reservations
The two New Jersey restaurants recently rated most romantic by OpenTable are booked solid for Valentine's Day, but, with just over a week to go, you can still find a few tables in prime time at some of the state's best, newest and most creative restaurants. Here are 14 restaurants scattered around the Garden State that are offering special Valentine's Day menus and still had availability via OpenTable as of Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Jan 27
|jimwildrickjr
|1
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
|Muslim Americans: We're Ready for Trump!By Dean...
|Jan 21
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC