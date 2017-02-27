Hardyston police officer's termination upheld on appeal
A state appeals panel has upheld the termination of a former township police officer for allegedly falsifying the details of a May 2012 traffic stop and arrest he made in the neighboring borough of Franklin. In twin rulings Monday, the panel of three Appellate Division judges found that a state agency was right to determine that the matter did not fall within the realm of traditional labor relations disputes eligible for arbitration and also reversed a May 2015 decision by the late Superior Court Judge Edward Gannon that deemed the officer's termination an excessive penalty under the circumstances.
