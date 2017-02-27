Hardyston police officer's terminatio...

Hardyston police officer's termination upheld on appeal

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A state appeals panel has upheld the termination of a former township police officer for allegedly falsifying the details of a May 2012 traffic stop and arrest he made in the neighboring borough of Franklin. In twin rulings Monday, the panel of three Appellate Division judges found that a state agency was right to determine that the matter did not fall within the realm of traditional labor relations disputes eligible for arbitration and also reversed a May 2015 decision by the late Superior Court Judge Edward Gannon that deemed the officer's termination an excessive penalty under the circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Jersey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06) 12 hr Neveh 993
Pay to play with Trump and Norcross Feb 21 Make a deal 1
News Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10) Feb 17 Ladycranky7 135
N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,... Feb 10 waymore80 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to... Feb 7 Iris lopez 1
News Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10) Jan 31 Leftist Libtard 62
See all New Jersey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Jersey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC