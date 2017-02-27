Hardyston police officer's termination upheld on appeal

A state appeals panel has upheld the termination of a former township police officer for allegedly falsifying the details of a May 2012 traffic stop and arrest he made in the neighboring borough of Franklin. In twin rulings Monday, the panel of three Appellate Division judges found that a state agency was right to determine that the matter did not fall within the realm of traditional labor relations disputes eligible for arbitration and also reversed a May 2015 decision by the late Superior Court Judge Edward Gannon that deemed the officer's termination an excessive penalty under the circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.