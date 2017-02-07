Grammy Museum comes to New Jersey

15 hrs ago

Grammy Museum Experience comes to New Jersey Interactive exhibit will celebrate the state's music history and icons including Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://on.app.com/2jYU8F2 Bruce Springsteen takes the stage with the E Street Band at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Aug. 23, 2016. It was announced Tuesday that the Prudential Center in Newark is partnering with the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live in the development of the Grammy Museum Experience Prudential Center.

