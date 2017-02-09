Get ready N.J., winter storm warning issued in latest snowfall update
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday morning ahead of a snowstorm that could dump between 3 and 10 inches across the state Thursday. The most significant snowfall of winter for New Jersey will come after possible record high temperatures on Wednesday before the mercury plummets overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
|Eugene Caldwell named president NJCJWA for 2nd ...
|Jan 24
|Lee King Crotch
|1
|91-year-old man to attend 18th presidential ina...
|Jan 21
|Mothra
|14
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC