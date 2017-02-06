Former NJ Assemblyman Schroeder Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino announced that former New Jersey Assemblyman Robert Schroeder was sentenced to prison today for stealing nearly $1.9 million from individuals who loaned him money for a business venture in North Dakota and writing over $3.4 million in bad checks to other creditors who loaned him money or provided goods and services for his various companies, including All Points International Distributors, Inc., which sold tents and prefabricated buildings to the U.S. military. Porrino said that Schroeder, 56, of Washington Township , was sentenced today to eight years in state prison by Superior Court Judge Robert Reed in Somerset County.

