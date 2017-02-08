For rookie reporter, it was a long, w...

For rookie reporter, it was a long, winding road

The spark of journalism in Katie Moen was never fully extinguished, even nine years after graduating with a journalism degree from New York University. "I was about to get a teaching certificate when I saw the ad in the Herald," she said Wednesday, the day after being notified she was this year's recipient of the Robert P. Kelly Award, given by the New Jersey Press Association to "a permanent staffer with less than a year of professional experience at the time of publication."

