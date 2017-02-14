Fiore endorses O'Scanlon for Senate i...

Fiore endorses O'Scanlon for Senate in LD 13

Tony Fiore, a Monmouth GOP Vice Chairman and a Middletown Township Committeeman announced his endorsement of Assemblyman Declan O'Scanlon to replace Senator Joe Kyrillos in the State Senate next year. "As a Republican elected official in the largest municipality in the 13th legislative district, the upcoming retirement of Middletown's Senator Joe Kyrillos is vitally important to us," Fiore said.

