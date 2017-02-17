Extra Performance Added to Jersey Boys in London

Due to overwhelming public demand, there will be an extra performance of the West End smash hit musical Jersey Boys in its final week at the Piccadilly Theatre on Thursday 23 March at 3.00pm. This week - week commencing 13 February 2017 - Jersey Boys has broken the house record for ticket sales in the history of the Piccadilly Theatre.

