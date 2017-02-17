Extra Performance Added to Jersey Boys in London
Due to overwhelming public demand, there will be an extra performance of the West End smash hit musical Jersey Boys in its final week at the Piccadilly Theatre on Thursday 23 March at 3.00pm. This week - week commencing 13 February 2017 - Jersey Boys has broken the house record for ticket sales in the history of the Piccadilly Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
New Jersey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart 'appalled' at racist PA remark (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartaliban
|134
|N.J. woman, who was the oldest living American,...
|Feb 10
|waymore80
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Paterson is among 22 N.J. police departments to...
|Feb 7
|Iris lopez
|1
|Poll of N.J. voters shows low turnout likely fo... (Jun '10)
|Jan 31
|Leftist Libtard
|62
|Immigration and customs agents arrest 22 gang m... (Jun '06)
|Jan 28
|Donna enlish
|992
|Puppy Rescue in Cream Ridge New Jersey (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Tristan Laine
|7
Find what you want!
Search New Jersey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC